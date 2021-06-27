Hyrum Kids Farmers Market to stay during Saturday events

Amelia Frisby sells her Pom Pom Pals at the Hyrum Kids Farmers Market last Saturday.

HYRUM – Hyrum City just gave the kids Farmers Market the go ahead to set up during the Star Spangled Rodeo scheduled for Saturday, June 26 and Saturday July 3 during the city’s Star Spangled Celebration.

”We were given permission to do the market for the next two weeks,” said Shelley Sadler, who organized the event. “Hyrum City Mayor Stephanie Miller said it would be okay.”

Nearly 50 excited youngsters will be set up at approximately 600 East Main St. on the west side of the parking lot adjacent to the Hyrum Senior Citizen Center.

At the beginning of summer, the Sadler brothers Brigham, 15, and Spencer Sadler 13, approached the Hyrum City Council about the concept of a kid’s farmers market and got the okay.

The market has baked goods, home décor, candy parfaits made with yogurt, craft items jewelry boxes, painted rocks, plants, eggs and more.

There should be a lot of out of towner’s in Hyrum during the next two weekends.

The market opens at 9 a.m. and runs until noon. The market will run until July 30.