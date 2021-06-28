October 10, 1956 – June 20, 2021 (age 64)

Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, AdreAna Valencia Allen, 64, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was born October 10, 1956 in Tremonton, Utah, a daughter of Philip and Opal Petersen Valencia. AdreAna graduated from Box Elder High School in 1974. She was passionate about self improvement and continued to learn and educate herself throughout her life.

She married Blaine Allen on September 16, 1977 in the Salt Lake Temple. AdreAna owned her own business, All About You, where she was passionate about serving her clients as a nail technician, licensed massage therapist, and natural healer. She had a gift and special way of helping all those who knew her.

She enjoyed serving others, reading, learning, canning, crafts, gardening, and cooking. She adored her family and her friends and took great pride in healing those around her, she always said “I have an oil for that!”

There were so many incredible people that helped AdreAna with her fight against cancer over the last couple of years. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Harmony Bluff Ward members, Oak Stead Infusion Pharmacy, Sunridge Assisted Living and the many nurses and doctors that took such loving care for our mother.

Surviving is her husband, Blaine; three children, Darci (Chris) Penner; Stacee (Brian) Miller; Landon Allen; nine grandchildren; her mother, Opal Valencia; three siblings, Evone Butterfield, Nadene (Kenn) Rawlings, and Tharon Valencia.

She was preceded in death by her father, Philip and many close friends that she loved so dearly.

AdreAna was immensely loved and be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, UT.

Click this link to view additional details about AdreAna’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/adreana-allen

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com



With the on going hospital expenses, friends and family have set up a charitable donation account at America First for her. In lieu of flowers, if you’d like to donate the account number is 9116476.