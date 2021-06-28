Alpha and Delta are the most common variants found in Utah

FILE PHOTO - coronavirus variants

Utah has seen 414,204 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, including 254 reported Monday. UDOH reports about 1.2 percent of the state’s total cases (about 5,000) have been caused by a specific variant with the Alpha variant, which originated in Britain, and the Delta variant, first identified in India, the most predominant.

Utah’s list of coronavirus deaths during the pandemic grew to 2,365 with two COVID fatalities reported Monday.

With 16 new cases since Sunday, there have been 22,317 cases in northern Utah. Of that total 22,001 are classified as “recovered.”

UDOH numbers indicate that 2,121 people were tested for coronavirus since Sunday while there were 6,936 total tests during that same period. Since the pandemic started almost 2.8 million Utahns have been tested and nearly 5.1 million tests have been conducted

The number of fully immunized people in the Bear River Health District is 51.6 percent (67,128 people). That includes 54.1 percent in Cache County, 46.2 percent in Box Elder County and 47.2 percent in Rich County. A total of 144,333 doses have been administered in northern Utah.

The UDOH said Monday nearly 1.4 million Utahns are fully vaccinated and over the course of the pandemic over 2.8 million total vaccines have been administered statewide.

It took one week for statewide hospitalizations to grow from from 150 to 220 by Sunday. The numbers of Utahns in intensive care grew by four to 72 patients. Since the start of the outbreak 17,453 Utahns have been hospitalized.

There were more increases Monday in the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” up to 9.6 percent from 9.0 percent and in the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” which grew from 6.0 to 6.4 percent.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests has reached 348 a day.

The latest totals from Idaho shows 2,145 coronavirus deaths with 194,719 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,215 positive cases in Franklin County, 394 in Bear Lake County and 363 in Oneida County.