July 15, 1929 – June 24, 2021 (age 91)

Carol Facer Davis left this earth on June 24th, 2021 to join her loving parents, family and Heavenly Father, after a valiant struggle with pancreatic cancer.

Ray T. and Aleen Nielsen Facer were thrilled to welcome their first of nine children, Carol, into their family on July 15th, 1929. She was born in Brigham City, Utah. She talked fondly of her precious childhood memories living in Smithfield Canyon with her parents and her siblings, Coy, Rae, Mae, Ted, Richard, Lloyd, Lynn, and Sheri. Her love for all of them has been constant, and her bond with her siblings has remained loving and strong throughout their lives. They were always her best friends. This example has meant a lot to her children.

Carol loved her years at North Cache High School and was active in the musicals and plays there, and made some close friends, which she enjoyed seeing at her class reunions every year. That musical ability and her soprano voice blessed her children’s lives and many who called upon her to sing at church or special occasions, at funerals as a soloist, or in trios.

Carol met Glade W. Davis of Providence, Utah before he left to serve on the USS Bennington in the Navy in the South Pacific during World War ll. Upon Glades arrival home, he soon met up with his sweetheart as she was working at Winget’s ice cream shop. Carol played hard-to-get, but after a bit of convincing her that he was the man for her, they were married in the Logan, Utah Temple, on June 12th, 1947. Making Providence their lifetime home, they enjoyed 74 years together. They built a business, and a family, together and were fortunate to travel the world, including China, Japan, Italy, Mexico, and an African Safari.

Carol and Glade were blessed with five children, Robert (Leslie), Pam (Greg Thompson), Charlie (Mary), Bret (Tina), Kareen (Terry Bradley). She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Coy Elsmore. Carol’s service in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints has shown her family the love she has, and testimony of her Savior Jesus Christ, and the truth of his gospel plan. She has served in the Primary, in music, Ward and Stake Young Women’s, Relief Society President and Counselor, and as a devoted Visiting Teacher. Her senior missionary experience with Glade to the Missouri Independence Mission was a joy, and later serving as Young Single Adult Representatives for three years brought them many cherished friendships with young and old.

Carol served in civic clubs, on bicentennial committees, sang with the Town Singers and the J. Welch Chorale. Carol was a wonderful cook and for years enjoyed hosting special luncheons for the single women and widows in her area, several times a year. Those cooking talents along with many others, led to her earning the title of Mrs. Cache Valley, which was a great experience for her. That all being said, her greatest treasures were her family. They all remember the many hours of service to them, hosting family swim parties, holidays, conference trips, shopping excursions, birthday cards to everyone; the list goes on and on. She, along with Glade are the grandparents of 25 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren!

Recently, grandchildren have flooded social media with life-lessons and memories of their grandma. Here are just a few: “Unconditional love”, “taught me to love my Savior”, “her beautiful fingernails”, “treasures from her exotic travels”, “her Paris perfume”,” her chicken casserole”, “General Conference together”, “beyond generous”, “faith, fun, and service”, “Christmas pajamas”, “shopping”, “playing Skip-bo”, “taught me what was important and everything in between”! We will miss you, as a wife, mother, and grandma; but we will never forget you, we love you, and we know Father-in-Heaven’s Plan. “Until we meet again.”

Carol’s family would like to warmly thank CNS Hospice, namely, Marci, Robert, Michelle, and Curt for their tender care.

Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.

A viewing will be held on June 30, 2021 from 6:00-8:00p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah.

Funeral Services will be held July 1,2021 at 12:00 noon at the Providence South Stake Center 180 S. 485 W. Providence, Utah.

A viewing will be held prior from 10:00-11:30a.m.

Interment will follow at the Providence Cemetery.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed online via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9652676807