January 21, 1945 – June 24, 2021 (age 76)

Doris Kaye Stuart,passed away June 24, 2021 at the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho. She was born in Cumberland, MD, January 21, 1945, to Glen Leroy and Carrol Faye Puderbaugh Lewis. At age 5, she moved with her family to Pocatello, Idaho, where she attended local schools, graduating from Pocatello High. She was acquainted with the Stuart family, but did not meet Doug until he came to the rescue and participated in helping with an all-girls dance for the Gold and Green Ball. That’s where their journey together began. Doug and Doris were married Aug. 8, 1963 in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Together, Doug and Doris were honored to be the parents of 10 children. Doris was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. Her many interests and activities included: serving others, working in the temple, crocheting, tole painting, wood working, calligraphy, decorating wedding/birthday cakes, every kind of arts and crafts, gardening, baking, cooking, and sewing.

She is preceded in death by her children: Phillip Wayne, Patricia Kaye, and Michael Carlos and by her great-grandchildren: Bradley Mark Wright and Brooke Hope Ford.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Stuart; by her siblings, Marcena Herring, Dick (Deanna) Lewis; Linda (Bob) Moody, Steve (Barbara) Lewis, and Jeff (Debbie) Lewis; her children, Jeannie (Mark) Maughan, Becki (David) Bowman , Nancy (Rick) Hansen, Roger (Julie) Stuart, Darrell (Bethany) Stuart, Angie (Jeremy) Peterson, Jason (Tricia) Stuart; a daughter-in-law, Denise Archibald Stuart; and by 36 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Thank you to the many family, friends, neighbors, and medical personnel who have loved, helped, served and supported.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Linrose Ward Chapel, 825 N. Westside Hwy, Dayton, Idaho.

Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Dayton Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com