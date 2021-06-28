February 5, 1925 – June 23, 2021 (age 96)

Jay B Sargent, the beloved Patriarch of our family, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in Logan, Utah, on June 23, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Jay B was born February 5, 1925, in Panguitch, Utah, to James Mason Jr. and Leah Showalter Sargent.

A Naval veteran of World War II, he returned home and married LaVoyle Anne Ward on February 1, 1946, in Panguitch, Utah. Their family was later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.

They are the proud parents of nine children – 6 boys and 3 girls – whom they raised in Orem, Utah. They were totally united as they taught their children to love, respect, and honor their parents, their family, the Gospel, and the Savior.

Jay B graduated from BYU in Elementary Education in 1954. He received his Master’s degree in Education Administration in 1961. He was a teacher and principal in Alpine School District for 30 years. When he retired in 1984, he and LaVoyle moved to Bloomington, Idaho.

LaVoyle passed away August 21, 1989. He married Lois Matthews Thomas in 1991. She passed away March 14, 2002. After Lois’ passing, he met LeEtta Pratt. They were sealed in the Logan Temple November 16, 2002.

Jay B served valiantly in many capacities for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including a mission with Lois to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and several LDS Welfare and Family Service missions with LeEtta. With both Lois and LeEtta he served 13 years in the Logan Temple.

He is survived by his dear wife LeEtta; sons and daughters John Michael (Carolyn Swan), James Bradley (Mary Louise Phillips), Jay Reed (Patty Hansen), Jeffrey Ward (Dana Durfey), Sheri (Blaine Mikesell), Mark Edward (Debbie Roylance), Gail (Lynn Redd), and Karen (Calvin Call); 58 grandchildren; 86 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Virginia Sargent.

He was preceded in death by wives LaVoyle and Lois, infant son J. Norman, grandson Brian Bradley Sargent, and great-granddaughter Morgan Reese Sargent.

The family wishes to express our deep gratitude to Pioneer Valley Lodge, the Logan Regional Hospital, the Dialysis Center staff, and to his hospice nurse, Erin Hyde, for their tender and compassionate care.

