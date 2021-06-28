Kirk H Nessen of Salt Lake City, UT passed away on June 24, 2021 at the age of 65. He was born on Aug 21, 1955 to Lyle and Lois Hyden Nessen in Brigham City, Utah.

Kirk grew up in Howell, UT and graduated from Bear River High School. He lived most of his adult life in the Salt Lake area where he graduated from SLCC in carpentry.

He was very creative and talented. He loved building things, anything from starting a furniture business to flipping houses in Palm Springs, CA. Kirk remodeled many a home and could fix anything. His highlight job was at the Gateway Children’s Museum in Salt Lake City, he was the floor designer and foreman, creating all the interactive displays. He was always so excited about the displays and could not stop talking about and showing pictures of the process and his designs. He was always very proud of his accomplishments.

Kirk loved sharing his talents, and there were many who learned from him throughout his life.

He loved to cook, he was not only creative in carpentry, but in the kitchen as well. Kirk made and sold Idle Isle chocolates, he called them “Kircals”. He ran his own little restaurant in a bowling alley in Salt Lake City, where he created many recipes for the menu. If there was any type of event, he was always making something amazing to share. His most requested dish was his pea salad.

Kirk loved his family, he never hesitated to tell someone about them and express how much love he had for them. He was proud of his parents, as well as where and how he grew up. He was taught to be a hard worker. He especially loved his nieces and nephews and supported them in everything they did.

He loved the twice a year camping trips with his whole family. In fact, just recently he was bound and determined to get out of the hospital to go camping. He made it very clear to the doctors at the Huntsman that this was his intent. He got out of the hospital, but unfortunately, was too sick to make it.

Kirk had a love for everyone he met. His love and talents will be missed by all who loved and adored him.

A special thank you to all those who helped care for him over the last few months, especially his sisters, Tammy and Patti; and the staff at the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

He is survived by his father, Lyle; Siblings, Val (LenAnn), Rex (Cynthia), Tammy (Byron) Jespersen, Patti (Dirk) Anderson; Son-in-law Ryan (Annie) Southwick; 7 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Lois; and a daughter, Cami Southwick.

There will be a graveside service at the Howell, UT Cemetery on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (17200 W. Blue Creek Drive) followed by a celebration of life and light luncheon at the Howell LDS Church, all are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to help with funeral expenses. Donations may be sent to Lyle Nessen (PO Box 75, Howell UT 84316), or via Venmo to Tammy Jespersen @Tammy-Jespersen.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.