December 29, 1957 – June 21, 2021 (age 63)

Lisa Ann Christensen Passed quietly at home June 21, 2021 after a courageous fight with ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The world grew dimmer today at the loss of an amazing Wife, Mom, Sister, Aunt, Grandma and Friend. Our hearts will cherish the exceptional loving life she lead. With grace, beauty and unshakable faith.

Lisa was born December 29, 1957 in Provo Utah to Gordon E. and JoLayne C. Stewart. Lisa showed up early ….. of course, and was excited to get her life started. She truly loved her life and lived it full of love and kindness. The family moved from Provo to Ruth Nevada, then on to Las Vegas where Lisa and her two sisters (Sherry and Elaine)would grow up and finish their school years.

Lisa graduated a year early and married her first sweetheart Brian J. Coulter. Together their Union would be blessed with two wonderful children Jennifer and Jeffery. They moved around while Brian worked with the Forest and Park Service. Living in Parowan, Summit, Manila and ending up in Monticello Utah. With each move Lisa would find employment in the grocery store industry. She spent 30+ years working or managing in the grocery business. After several years in Monticello Brian and Lisa decided it was best to part ways. But remain loving friends to this day. Monticello would be the place she met the love of her life Scott. Who owes a special THANK YOU to his cousin Bob for introducing him to Lisa. The love of Scott’s life and best friend. Throughout Lisa’s life she loved spending time with family in the outdoors, taking walks, hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, also rock hunting.

Lisa often spoke of spending time fishing with her grandparents and cherished those memories. She spent many vacations and weekends hunting rocks with her Dad and family all over Utah and Nevada. Those were some of her fondest memories from childhood! Anything from Geods to arrowheads, petrified wood to ruby’s and even an occasional “leavarite”….. ( which is rock hound for it’s just a rock, leave it right where you found it!)

Lisa was also a wonderful cook and loved cooking for her family. It brought her great joy to see them enjoy her labors of love. Her Monkey Bread was famous among the family as well as her Santa Clause sugar cookies and Danish wafer cookies! She was happiest with her family around her. Scott and Lisa soon moved to Logan Utah so Scott could complete his education at Utah State University. Afterwards they moved to Junction, Utah where Scott managed a Ranch. Lisa often commented of the amazing love she felt from the ward in Circleville. Lisa transferred from Logan Albertsons to the Albertsons in Richfield. She made the 45 minute drive to and from work in all types of weather without a complaint. Lisa would do anything to help support her family.

Soon Lisa and Scott would return to Logan, where they have remained. The joy of her life was her husband Scott, her children Jennifer and Jeffery (Nicole) her grandson’s (4) and her work family. Lisa was a life long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many positions, mostly involving children. Oh how she loved being around the innocence of children. Serving in the Nursery, primary and Sunday school. Her favorite calling was being a team teacher in Sunday school with her forever love Scott.

Lisa was proceeded in death by her Mom, Grandparents and few Uncles and Aunts.

Instead of flowers the family would like to encourage a donation to the ALS FOUNDATION to help find a cure for this devastating disease! A huge thank you to Aegis Hospice for their kind and loving care. And to our ward family and so many loving kindnesses and support from friends and family during this difficult time.

Graveside services are under the direction of Allen Mortuary of North Logan, and will take place Thursday, July 1st, 2021 beginning at 10am in the North Logan Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net

