Lynn Bingham Hurst, 88, passed June 4, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

He was born April 7, 1933 in North Logan, Utah to Hazen Riego Hurst and Adella Bingham Hurst. Lynn is the youngest of six children. Lynn graduated from South Cache High School in 1951. After, he attended U.S.A.C in Logan, Utah for about a year. He started his service to the US Air Force in 1952. He served three years at Barksdale Air Force Base located in Louisiana where he met Ruby Ray Lawrence of Bossier City, his future life companion. He returned home in 1956 after receiving his discharge from U.S. Air Force.

Lynn was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and in 1957 was called to fulfill a mission to the Northwestern States. Upon completion of his mission in 1959, he made a trip back to Bossier City where he would ask the love of his life to marry him and then he swept her away, back to Utah, to be joined in holy matrimony in the Logan Temple for all time and eternity, they have been married for 62 years. Lynn and Ruby began their family in Logan, Utah with three lovely daughters Kathleen, Susan, and Billie Jo.

Lynn started his loyal career of 35 years at Thiokol Corp., Promontory, Utah in 1959 and retired in 1994. During those years, he was awarded several awards for his hard work and for staying safe. In 1978, he moved to Roy, Utah where he would retire.

It was the simple things in life that made him happy. From cheeseburgers and ice cream, taking walks with family, playing his harmonica, looking at the stars, camping trips, going to Lagoon amusement park, and watching the birds fly by. He found enjoyment spending time with his family and the occasional small get away to his favorite vacation spots, Wolf Creek and Crystal Hot Springs.

After retirement, Lynn and his wife spent several years volunteering at the Catholic Community Service Center (a Utah food bank) helping hand out food to those in need. Both Lynn and Ruby were recognized and earned a Volunteer Community Service Award for their service where they were both published in the Standard Examiner Newspaper.

Lynn’s commitment to helping people was always in the forefront of his mind, that you could almost say he coined the phrase “Do you need anything?” as it was the words he would say at the end of most of his conversations.

In 2019, he moved to Minneola, FL in care of his daughter and family, following a surgery. There he spent his time with his family lounging on the beach, swimming in swimming pools, taking a camping trip or two, going to Disney World, and watching the spaceships launch and the boats go by. Spending time with his family was the thing that made him the happiest.

Lynn is survived by his wife, Ruby Ray Lawarence Hurst; their three daughters, Kathleen (Colin) Moser, Susan (Cliff) Main, Billie Jo (Michael) Burger; eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazen and Adella Hurst, sisters, Moziene Jensen, Leora Reeder, LuWana Reeder, Neoline Hurst, and brother, Deverl Hurst.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 11:00 a.m. at the Roy Cemetery, 5200 South 2300 West. Roy, Utah 84067