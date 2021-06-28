Mendon home destroyed while family is at church

MENDON — A Mendon family was displaced after their home was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning. The blaze was reported around 10:45 a.m., near 2546 S. SR-23.

According to emergency radio traffic, the fire was reported by a neighbor, who called 911. The home’s occupants were at church, so no one was inside at the time.

As crews arrived on the scene, flames were coming from the roof of the home. Fire was heavily involved throughout the structure and producing a thick black column of smoke, seen throughout parts of the valley.

Firefighters from four different departments were called to the blaze. It took about four hours to put out the flames.

There were no reports of injuries but the home is believed to be a complete loss. Damage is estimated around $300,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sunday’s fire occurred days after a Hyrum home was also destroyed in an early morning blaze. The fire started on the back patio and spread quickly because of strong winds.

will@cvradio.com