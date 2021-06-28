After an incredible 85-year journey, our beautiful wife, mom, grandma, GG, and Ma left this earth heaven bound early in the morning of June 25th, 2021. Nancy Lee Hedin Lund was born on February 8, 1936 in Ogden Utah – the 9th child of Milo Leonard Hedin and Leatha Pearl Pebley. She grew up both in Perry and Corrine, Utah, eventually graduating from Box Elder High School. It was during her senior year that she met our dad and her forever sweetheart, Rodney Lavelle Lund. They were married September 3, 1954, and then later sealed for time and all eternity to each other and their four tiny children in the Logan Temple on July 28th 1965.

Church participation was very important to mom, even if she did so alone. She has been an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life serving in various callings and eventually serving a mission with Dad in Mexico City, Mexico. She shared much of her time, talents and love ministering to LDS members in assisted living centers. Her main desire in life was to be a good mom, and in that she excelled. She raised 5 children – all while being very active as a homeroom mother or in the PTA well into her 50’s when her youngest came after a 10-year gap. Over the years, her love grew to include friends, cousins, and even random strangers. Her ultimate joy was found in her grandchildren. She considered “spoiling” them to be a hobby, and not one of them was allowed to say goodbye without hearing her say “I love you little, I love you big, I love you like a little pig” even though she was usually the littlest of them all.

Mom also enjoyed crosswords, canning, needlework, genealogy, decorating for holidays, and tending to the different roses in her garden (some of which were from her daddy’s garden). She loved camping and spent some time nearly every summer with her family at Marsh Lake.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Rodney, and children Gary Lund (Valorie), Clark Lund (Annette), Judy Lund, and Michele Tolman (Phillip). She also left behind 13 who lovingly call her Grandma, and 36 who know her as GG as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews and many of those she adopted in her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and all of her siblings (Leonard, Myron, Byron, Margaret, Pauline, Ruth, Opal Pearl, June, and Nona). She was also preceded by her son and daughter-in-law Dennis & Brenda Lund, son Garry Dillard (Janet), and two grandbabies (and littlest pigs) Lyle Dennis Lund and Willa Michele Tolman.

We want to say a special thank you to IHC Hospice, especially Lissa and Sandra for their love and support.

All services will be held at the Mt. Lewis 1st Ward LDS Chapel located at 435 N. Jackson Ave., Ogden Utah.

Viewing will be Tuesday, June 29th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, as well as on Wednesday, June 30th from 9:40 to 10:40 AM.

Funeral will follow on Wednesday at 11:00 AM.

Interment will be in the family plots located at the Myers Evergreen Memorial Park.

Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.