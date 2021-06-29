110 in Northern Utah have lost their lives to the coronavirus

FILE PHOTO - coronavirus variants

Tuesday the Utah Department of Health reported the 110th coronavirus death of a resident living in the Bear River Health District, a Box Elder County woman between 25 and 44 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of death.

She was one of three COVID deaths in Utah since Monday and now 2,368 Utahns have lost their lives to the virus during the pandemic.

There have been 414,565 positive coronavirus cases the last 15 months, including 361 reported Tuesday which is three fewer than the current seven-day average of new cases.

With 15 new positive cases since Monday, there have been 22,332 cases in northern Utah and 22,009 of that total are classified as “recovered.”

There were 3,272 people tested for coronavirus since Monday while 5,452 total tests during were conducted during that same period. Since the pandemic started 2.79 million Utahns have been tested and nearly 5.1 million tests have been conducted

The number of fully immunized people in the Bear River Health District is 51.9 percent (67,507 people). That includes 54.4 percent in Cache County, 46.5 percent in Box Elder County and 47.2 percent in Rich County. A total of 144,395 doses have been administered in northern Utah.

Utah is on the verge of 1.4 million fully vaccinated citizens (the actual number is 1,399,374) and over the course of the pandemic 2.85 million vaccines have been administered statewide. That represents 54 percent of all Utahns 12 and older who are eligible for vaccination. Also, over 1.57 million Utahns have received at least one dose

Recently there has been a spike in new hospitalizations caused by the COVID-19 virus. Statewide hospitalizations Tuesday grew from 220 to 225. There are 79 Utahns in intensive care, which is seven more than Monday. Since the start of the outbreak 17,481 Utahns have been hospitalized.

Tuesday the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” grew to 9.7 percent from 9.6 percent and in the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” remained at 6.4 percent.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests has reached 364 a day.

The latest totals from Idaho shows 2,145 coronavirus deaths with 194,824 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,217 positive cases in Franklin County, 394 in Bear Lake County and 363 in Oneida County.