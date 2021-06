October 6, 1964 – June 19, 2021 (age 56)

Allison Lokojje Lather of Providence, Utah passed away on June 19, 2021 in Ogden, Utah.

She is survived by her 6 children: Ancala, Wilbur, Saifer, Eonej, Antha and Jackmes.

Services will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 at noon at Allen-Hall Mortuary on 34 E. Center St. in Logan, UT.

