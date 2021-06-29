Center Street Market-the other downtown Logan market is thriving mid-week

Logan's Center Street on a sleepy Sunday

LOGAN — A downtown Logan market that has been happening for nearly 2 months now is held every Wednesday. The Center Street Market starts up each week at 8 a.m. on West Center Street between Main Street and 100 West.

On KVNU’s For the People program this past week, Gary Saxton of the Logan Downtown Alliance talked about what inspired this new market.

“It’s kind of a concept that you see in other large metropolitans and throughout Europe in smaller communities. People get together midweek and buy things they need for the week. And so we thought we’d try that here on Center street with our new remodeled street with the wider sidewalks. I think it’s turned out really good, and so I think we have created a foundation for something that can continue for years to come,” he explained.

Saxton said they are pleased with the participation they’re getting from vendors and Center street merchants as well as the general public.

“Without those three elements, we wouldn’t have a really cool downtown market happening, and so we’re excited that we at least got it started this year and I’m sure it will grow year after year. Since it is new a lot of people probably are driving by wondering what’s happening, so we hope that they turn in and get out and check it out”

He said they have a variety of merchants from apothecary items, artisan wood work, fresh cut flowers, to an Argentine bakery, dutch oven cooking, gourmet macaroni & cheese, Brazilian smoothies and lemonade, fresh beef, fish, cheese and breads.

Saxton said they would like to add more food trucks, so those interested can get information at LoganDowntown.org.