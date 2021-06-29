March 8, 1928 – June 27, 2021 (age 93)

Dale Simmons passed away on the evening of June 27, 2021 at beautiful Maple Springs Assisted Living where he and his wife Gretta had made their home for the last nine months. Prior to living in Maple Springs they spent their married life and raised their family in River Heights, Utah.

Dale was born on March 8, 1928 in Ucon, Idaho to David Earl and Isabella Grover Simmons. He was the oldest of ten children. He married Gretta Iona Griffin 73 ½ years ago on December 19, 1947 in the Logan LDS Temple. Dale was promised a numerous posterity which consists of 110. Dale and Gretta’s seven children are: Mark (Jan), Diane Smith (Ray), Scott (Jane), Darrell (Ruth), Kevin (Deanna), Kenneth, and Lynn (Tina).

Dale worked at the Logan Post Office where he retired. He also worked a second job to support his growing family. For many years he owned and operated the local Wycoff Freight Company.

Dale was a fine musician. He was an accomplished trombone player and had a beautiful singing voice. For many years he played with the Glen Miller Band and the Cache Valley Swingtets.

Dale was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Along with Gretta they served in the Logan LDS Temple for 16 years as ordnance workers. Together they served in the Lagos, NigerIa and Frankford, Germany Missions.

A viewing will be held on Friday July 2, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan Utah.

Following the viewing there will be a Graveside Service at 12:00 p.m. at the Providence City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the missionary fund may be made.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff and administration of Maple Springs Assisted Living for their tender and excellent care to Dale.

