Hyde Park pleads with residents to cut water use

HYDE PARK — Hyde Park officials are imploring residents to cut their outside water use by 50 percent immediately to keep water tanks from becoming empty possibly by this Saturday, July 3rd.

Due to drought conditions the city says it’s unable to provide the amount of water being consumed. Most of the water used in the city is for outside irrigation and watering.

Even though many use secondary (canal) water to irrigate their property, a very large segment of Hyde Park users consume culinary (drinking water) for irrigating their yard. The spring flow that typically provides all of the water for the City in wintertime and a large portion during the summer is diminishing rapidly due to the drought. This shortage is expected to last for the remainder of the year.

In the statement made available on the Hyde Park Facebook page, Mayor Charles Wheeler asks If each individual who irrigates would cut their watering by 50 percent, there would be less need to panic. The tanks would fill to full providing the water needed for drinking, washing, showering and very importantly, fire protection.

As long as less is used than is coming in, he said the city will be fine. The difference is reducing the amount of water going on lawns.

Wheeler said the city is setting the example, and they have stopped watering the park strip on Center Street and the south half of Lion’s Park(except the tree strip along the road). They have also reduced watering in the north half of Lion’s Park, maintaining only enough to the keep the trees alive. They have also reduced the watering at the Civic Center.

The mayor said the area of the city above 400 East is the most at risk for water shortage as they can pump limited amounts of water uphill and the wells are near the post office and on 1st West in the north west part of the City.