June Middleton Dillree

June Dillree, 91, passed away at home peacefully with her devoted dog Roxy and family on Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was born March 19, 1930, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the daughter of William Oliver Middleton and Antji (Anna) Kranendonk. She had six brothers and two sisters. She grew up in Salt Lake City and moved to Chesterfield, Utah, with her family at the age of nine. June married David W. Altop in 1947. They were blessed with two loving children; they later divorced. She married Keith L. Dillree in 1976. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She graduated from Granite High school and Utah Technical College.

June worked as a Bank Teller and Clerical Typist. She loved gardening and her yard was recognized as Brigham City’s yard of the month in 2000. She has a tender heart for dogs and birds and loved flowers of any kind. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, traveling, camping in the fifth wheel, and spending time with her family. She had a good sense of humor and enjoyed hosting parties and BBQ dinners. She was a foster parent for the Native American Placement Program. She later assisted students in Brigham City at the Intermountain Indian School.

She is survived by daughter Christine Altop King and son David Mark (Esther) Altop; step-sons: Kenneth (Carol) Dillree and David Dillree; grandchildren: Kelly King Anderson, Justin King, and David Altop; and three great-grandchildren: Britain, Emma, and Isabella Anderson; and step-grandsons: Justin Dillree and Brent Dillree.

Preceded in death by her husbands, parents, eight siblings (William, Richard, Vernal, Ralph, Mary, Donald, Fannie, Allen); son-in-law Wayne T. King; step-daughter Cindy Scott; and step-grandson Jared Dillree. Heaven will be a joyous reunion with her loved ones.

Funeral service will be held Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S 100 E Brigham City, Utah 84302,with a Viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Interment Brigham City Cemetery, 300 E 300 S.

