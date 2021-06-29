Logan man allegedly found inside car with teen and arrested on sex crime

LOGAN — A 30-year-old Logan man has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in sex with a teenage girl and then resisting officers as they attempted to arrest him. Nathaniel R. Miller was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday.

According to an arrest report, a police officer was patrolling the Riverwoods Apartment Complex early Monday morning, when they located a parked car with two individuals inside. As the officer approached the car, they noticed the driver’s shorts were unzipped and it appeared the occupants had been engaged in a sexual act.

The vehicle’s license plate was registered to Miller.

When the officer asked to see Miller’s identification, he rolled up the window and locked the car’s doors. He continued to refuse law enforcement’s requests to exit the vehicle.

The passenger later got out of the car. She was identified and determined to be 17-years-old. She told police she had gotten into Miller’s car to get a cigarette. Once inside, he locked the doors and began undoing his pants.

According to the report, officers eventually had to break out the car’s window and use a stun gun to remove Miller from the vehicle and take him into custody. He was treated by medical staff before being arrested.

Police claim a used hypodermic needle was found inside the vehicle under the driver’s seat. Miller also tested positive for Methamphetamine and Amphetamine use.

Jail records show Miller was booked on suspicion of forcible sodomy, violating probation, possession of a controlled substance and other offences. Formal charges are pending the completion of officer’s investigation.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com