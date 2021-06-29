Nedra McBride Pitcher

August 4, 1940 – June 27, 2021 (age 80)

Our dear wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on Sunday June 27 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born August 4, 1940 to Wells & Pauline McBride of Hyrum, UT. When she was 6 months old, her parents moved out to The Browning Ranch, where her father worked with the cowboys and her mother cooked and did the wash for them. They lived there in a sheep camp until she was 5 years old. She went to school at Lincoln Elementary and graduated from South Cache High School. Neddie was a cheerleader and sang in several different musical groups. This is where she met her husband, Vernon (Speed) Pitcher. They were later married in the Logan LDS Temple on May 28, 1958. She is the mother of Michelle, Michael, Marc, Marnie, Matthew, and Mitchell and the grandmother of 24.

She has held many church callings. She and her husband have been on many church missions. One of which, they spent 7 ½ years in the Colorado State Prisons. They thoroughly loved being behind bars :). The last mission they served as photographers for the church’s media center.

They have had the opportunity to travel to most of the United States and several countries overseas. In July of 2018 they returned to Nibley, UT after 50 years of living in Colorado. They love the community they live in; saying “it’s like living in a piece of heaven”.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Nibley 10th Ward Chapel at 2825 South 1000 West starting at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

