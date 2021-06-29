Possible arsonist uses fireworks to ignite Perry fire

Photo of small grass fire near Perry Canyon (Courtesy: Brigham City Fire Department)

BRIGHAM CITY — Brigham City fire officials are searching for a possible arsonist, suspected of using fireworks to deliberately start a grass fire in Perry.

Brigham City Fire Marshal Mike Young said the man drove up to the area near the mouth of Perry Canyon Saturday, lit the fireworks and drove away after the fire had started.

A Box Elder County fire warden was returning from a previous grass fire and in the area when the call came in. The Warden was able to quickly contain the fire and prevented it from spreading any further. Crews from Brigham City along with the Warden extinguished the remainder of the fire and remained on scene for an hour to ensure the fire area was out.

Young said the fire appears to have been intentionally set. Photos show the fireworks used to start the fire.

Last week, police asked for the public’s help locating a man suspected of starting a grass fire June 20. The fire reportedly occurred near 600 E. Canyon Road in Logan but was extinguished by fire fighters before it could spread.

Anyone with information on the man who started the fire is asked to contact the Brigham City Fire Marshal or the Perry City Police Department.

