Baby Abel Jay Correa

Born June 28, 2021 at 3:10p.m .

Weight: 1oz Length: 7 1/2 inches

We are so blessed, yet heartbroken. Our beautiful little, Abel, arrived a little too soon. We were fortunate enough to spend a couple hours with him before he returned to heaven, and those moments are ones that we will cherish forever.

No one prepares you for when your doctor walks into the room and tells you there is absolutely nothing that can be done. All you can do is cling to those around you, pray you’re in a nightmare, and hope for a miracle.

That long walk between the exam room, and the labor and delivery department will be one that sticks in my mind forever. It was us walking straight into our nightmare. Preparing to say goodbye to baby Abel, whom was still healthy and fluttering inside. That was the absolute hardest thing I have ever had to do.

I am so blessed and grateful for the army by my side. Christian has been my biggest blessing and support. I have so much gratitude in my heart, to have a man like him by my side. My supportive loving parents were there and were able to spend these moments with us. Their unconditional love has been nothing short of everything we need. My sister, Auntie K-Bug, was able to hold her nephew for the first time and watching the tears stream down her face broke me just a little more inside.

Abel was our “breath” of fresh air. Our love for him was so strong even though we didn’t know him for very long. He was just too perfect and precious for this earth.

So, now we cry. We scream. We get to be angry. We get to laugh. We get to eat a tub of ice cream and not count the calories. We get to grieve. And we get to get up and keep trying. This isn’t holding us back, but making us stronger in the process. We will get through this; we just need time. Time is the biggest healer of all things.

Big thank you to @simplyshelblybydanielle who was able to capture our final moments.

Thank you all for your love and support.

-XOXO,

Christian & Tawni

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.