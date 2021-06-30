Downtown Logan Gallery Walk to return on July 9

For the first time since December 2019, the popular Logan Downtown Gallery Walk will return on Friday, July 9.

The Cache Valley Center for the Arts, in partnership with local businesses and galleries, will host the popular one-night event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 9.

“We were hoping to reboot Gallery Walk as soon as possible,” CacheARTS education director Robyn Hoth explains. “The response from community artists has been astonishing. And, despite all the difficulties of this last year, businesses were also eager to support this community event again. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Nine local businesses will be participating in the first Gallery Walk of 2021, according to Alek Nelson, the CacheARTS marketing director. Those enterprises will transform their locations into mini-galleries that will feature creations in various mediums by more than 100 local artists.

Nelson adds that the July 9 event will be the first in-person Downtown Logan Gallery Walk since December 2019. Similar events that normally would have been held since spring of 2020 were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The participating businesses are located in relatively close proximity, making travel from one to another convenient for pedestrians and bicyclists.

They are Love to Cook (795 N. Main St.); S.E. Needham Jewelers (141 N. Main St.); Café Ibis Gallery Deli (52 Federal Ave.); Global Village Gifts (53 East, 100 North); Logan Fine Art Gallery (60 West, 100 North); The Red Fox (72 W. Center St.); The Artists’ Gallery (43 S. Main St.); Fuhriman’s Framing & Fine Art (75 S. Main St.) and Coldwell Banker Gold Key Realty (135 S. Main St.).

Nelson noted that the gallery walk will be happening simultaneously with the third evening of annual Summer Sidewalk Sale organized by the Logan Downtown Alliance. That event will also give local residents the opportunity to peruse bargains from downtown retailers while enjoying the gallery walk.

The Sidewalk Sale is slated from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 to Saturday, July 10.

Nelson also emphasizes that CacheARTS plans to hold another gallery walk in December. Artists or business interested in participating in that event should contact Robyn Hoth at rhoth@cachearts.org

The Gallery Walk is free and all ages are invited. A map of participating businesses and additional information can be found at www.carchearts.org/gallerywalk

The Cache Valley Center for the Arts is an independent non-profit organization that promotes the use of Cache Valley’s publicly owned cultural arts facilities.

Those facilities include the Ellen Eccles Theatre, the Thatcher-Young Mansion and the Bullen Center.