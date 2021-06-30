Idaho Supreme Court weighs new strict ballot initiatives law

FILE PHOTO - Idaho State Capitol in Boise, Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a case pitting the rights of voters to enact laws against the power of the state Legislature to shape how ballot initiative efforts are carried out.

Attorney Deborah Ferguson is representing Reclaim Idaho, which successfully pushed an initiative to expand Medicaid coverage in 2018. She says a new law making it harder to get initiatives on the ballot is the country’s strictest and makes the process virtually impossible.

But Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo, representing the state, says there’s no proof the new requirements make ballot initiatives unachievable. She says they ensure all corners of Idaho are included.