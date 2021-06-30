Lyric Repertory Company honors Julie Hollist-Terrill

The Lyric Repertory Company awarded its inaugural Angel Award to Cache Valley booster Julie Hollist-Terrill on Tuesday during the 3rd Annual Vosco Call Spotlight Concert.

LOGAN – Cache Valley’s most enthusiastic booster, Julie Hollist-Terrill, has become the inaugural recipient of the 2021 Angel Award from the Lyric Repertory Company.

The award was presented Tuesday during the 3rd Annual Vosco Call Spotlight Concert in the Morgan Theatre on the campus of Utah State University.

The Angel Award was jointly announced by event masters of ceremonies Richie Call and Jason Spelbring, the performing troupe’s artistic director and associate director respectively.

Call said that Hollist-Terrill was being recognized for her fund-raising efforts on behalf of the Lyric Repertory Company. He specifically cited Hollist-Terrill’s recent partnership with local donors and businesses to fund the repertory company’s first ever holiday production in December.

Largely due to Hollist-Terrill’s efforts, the local thespians will stage “A Christmas Carol” from Dec. 9 to 18 at the Caine Lyric Theatre on Center Street in downtown Logan.

While saying that the Angel Award came as a “complete surprise” to her, Hollist-Terrill said that she was happy to help create what she hoped will become a new holiday entertainment tradition for Cache Valley residents.

Hollist-Terrill is the director of the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau here in Logan. In that capacity, she is among the area’s most widely known professional writers, editors and marketers through regular communication with regional, national and international tourism organizations.

Hollist-Terrill is a magna cum Laude graduate of Utah State University with a masters’ degree in communications. Her previous professional experience includes three years teaching public relations writing as a USU adjunct professor.

Hollist-Terrill and her husband, Jesse Terrill, have co-authored a local visitor’s guide entitled “117 Amazing Things To Do in Logan and Cache Valley, Utah.”

During the presentation ceremony on Tuesday, Call predicted that the Angel Award to Hollist-Terrill would be the first of many such awards to come.