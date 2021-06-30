RoLaine Prince Nazer

September 24, 1925 – June 26, 2021 (age 95)

RoLaine was born September 24, 1925 in Saint George, Utah to Joseph William and Mary Isabelle Williams Prince and returned to her Father in Heaven June 26, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah.

She married Bevan L. Nazer September 1, 1945 in Saint George, Utah. The old timers in Saint George gave their marriage six months and they were married sixty-six years until dads passing in March of 2010.

Mom was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she enjoyed working in Primary, Relief Society and the MIA. She loved to garden and work out in the yard which was admired by all. She was employed with Quality Heating and then with Dr. Merrill as his office manager where she made many lifelong friends.

She is survived by two children, Courtney (Dorothy) Nazer, Logan, Utah and Debbie (Dennis) Roper, Brigham City. Also survived by six grandchildren, Brittni (Craig) Nelson, Brion (Piper) Roper, Shand (Christi) Nazer, Brandt (Shelly) Nazer, Brad (Celina) Roper and Burke (Hayley) Nazer and 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters, Vivian Swapp and Velva Covington and one great grandson, Joshua Nelson.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the amazing staff at Maple Springs Assisted Living in Brigham City who cared for her over the last eighteen months and our love and sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff with Integrity Home Health and Hospice. You are truly the angles among us.

There will be a visitation on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 11 until 12:30 at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan prior to the interment at Logan City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.