In Utah, a third straight day of over 500 positive COVID cases

Gov. Spencer Cox answers questions during the Governor's Covid-19 briefing, at the Utah Capitol on Thursday, July 1, 2021 (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune).

Thursday, during his semi-regular COVID media briefing, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox again presented his case that more Utahns getting vaccinated will stem the recent surge in new coronavirus cases.

“Let me just report again that our cases among unvaccinated people between May 1st and June 25th – so after everyone could now get the vaccine – 93 percent of cases,” Gov. Cox said, “have been amongst unvaccinated people; 93 percent of hospitalizations have been among unvaccinated people and 95 percent of deaths were among unvaccinated people, exactly in line with the statistics we knew through the trials about the vaccine(s) and their efficacy.”

The governor said as of Thursday, including vaccinations administered by federal agencies, 68.8 percent of Utahns have been vaccinated, which is very close to the state’s goal of 70 percent.

Thursday’s report from the Utah Health Department (UDOH) shows there have been 415,679 positive coronavirus cases during the 15 months of the pandemic. That includes 540 reported since Wednesday. The daily case numbers have been well over 500 for three straight days.

COVID deaths grew by four since Wednesday and now 2,375 Utahns have lost their lives to the virus during the pandemic.

There were 19 new positive cases in the Bear River Health District since Wednesday and all told there have been 22,373 in northern Utah and 22,045 of that total are classified as “recovered.” To date 961 Utahns have been hospitalized in the district during the pandemic and there have been 110 coronavirus deaths in Utah.

More than 4,100 people tested for coronavirus since Wednesday while 7,565 total tests were conducted during the same period. Since the pandemic started almost 2.8 million Utahns have been tested and over 5.1 million total tests have been conducted

Thursday’s report from the Bear River Health indicate 52.3 percent of all residents are fully vaccinated (68,008 people). That includes 54.8 percent in Cache County, 46.8 percent in Box Elder County and 47.5 percent in Rich County. A total of 145,493 doses have been administered in northern Utah.

In Idaho news, there are 2,152 coronavirus deaths in the state with 194,998 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,225 positive cases in Franklin County, 395 in Bear Lake County and 365 in Oneida County.