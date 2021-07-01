Judge binds Logan man over for trial on rape charges

Gavel. Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

LOGAN — A judge has bound Gabriel Alvarado over for trial on charges of raping a woman, who was an acquaintance. The 43-year-old Logan man has been in jail since being arrested in April.

Alvarado participated in a preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Thursday morning. He was previously charged with rape, object rape and forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies; and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard called Logan City Police Detective Micah Vehrs (pronounced veers) to testify. He explained how police officers were contacted after the alleged victim went to the Cache Valley Hospital for treatment. She reported Alvarado had allegedly raped her hours earlier as she told him “no” continually. The assault reportedly took place at her Logan apartment.

Days later, the alleged victim found flowers and a note on the doorstep of her apartment. The note was from Alvarado, allegedly apologizing and asking her not to call police.

Public defender Joseph Saxton raised the question as to whether or not the note was from his client, since it didn’t include his signature. He also highlighted how the alleged victim had taken some prescribed medication just before the alleged assault, and may have dreamt the incident occurring. He said detectives couldn’t find any DNA evidence on the victim’s clothes.

Judge Brandon Maynard ruled prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence to bind Alvarado over for trial. He ordered the suspect to remain in jail and appear for a pretrial conference August 9.

Saxton entered not guilty pleas to each of the charges and said he would be filing a motion in the case.

Alvarado didn’t testify during the hearing. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

