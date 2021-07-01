Most municipal facilities in Logan to remain open on upcoming holiday

The Logan River Golf Course is among the municipal facilities that will remain open to the public on Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5.

LOGAN – Officials in Logan have announced modified schedules for Logan City services and facilities during the Independence Day holiday.

Because July 4 falls on a Sunday this year, the federal holiday will be officially celebrated on Monday, July 5.

“Residential garbage, recycling and green waste will be collected as usual on Monday, July 5,” according to Logan Public Works spokesperson Emily Malik. “The city landfill will be closed to the public on that day, however.”

Malik added that the Logan River Golf Course will be open during regular operating hours on Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5.

The Logan Library will be closed from Saturday, July 3 through Monday, July 5. The walk-up book drop at the library’s main entrance will remain open, however.

The Logan Community Recreation Center will be open for regular hours on Monday, July 5.

The Logan Aquatic Center will be open on Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5 for regular hours.

For additional information about the landfill or trash collection, residents are advised to call 435-716-9755.

For information about golf course operations, residents are advised to call 435-750-0123.

For general information about holiday closures, residents can call 435-716-9000.

Similar information is available on the city’s main website at www.loganutah.org under “2021 Holiday Closures.”