Municipal fireworks set for Saturday at Willow Park

LOGAN – City officials in Logan will celebrate Independence Day with a free public fireworks display at Willow Park.

Because July 4 falls on a Sunday this year, that event will take place at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, according to Debbie Harvey, a city Public Works spokesperson.

Harvey adds that the radio stations of Cache Valley Media Group will provide a 30-minute program of patriotic music to accompany the municipal fireworks display. The patriotic program can be heard on Q92.9, KIX96.7, 94.5 VFX, 95.9 KLZX, Lite FM 103.3, KOOL 103.9, 104.5 The Ranch, 106.9 The FAN and KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM.

Willow Park is located at 450 West 700 South in Logan, adjacent to the Cache County Fairgrounds.

But city spokesperson Emily Malik still reminds city residents that restrictions for private fireworks use are in effect over the holiday weekend.

Under guidelines recently adopted by the Logan City Council, residents may discharge privately purchased fireworks between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. from July 2 to July 5. Logan Fire Chief Brad Hannig also noted that discharge hours would be extended to midnight on July 4 and July 24.

But the discharge of fireworks will be generally prohibited outside of the city’s developed neighborhoods.

Those prohibited areas include the city’s east bench (east of 1600 East and east of Gibbons Parkway, including the north and south slopes of the island area); the Gravel Pit Closure (a rectangular area bounded by 1200 East, 1000 North, 1400 East and 1200 North); the West Closure (the area west of 600 West to the city boundary); the North Closure (generally the area around the Logan Airport).

Additional information about fireworks restrictions can be found under the “News” menu at www.loganutah.org.