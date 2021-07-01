The 574 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday are Utah’s most in over two months

FILE PHOTO by Adam Nieścioruk on Unsplash

Updated totals from the Utah Health Department (UDOH) show there have been 415,139 positive coronavirus cases the last 15 months. That includes a surprising 574 reported Wednesday which is the most since 592 in late April.

Today’s new caseload is more than 200 cases greater than the current seven-day average of new cases.

COVID deaths grew by three since Tuesday in today’s report from the UDOH and now 2,371 Utahns have lost their lives to the virus during the pandemic.

With 22 new positive cases in the Bear River Health District since Tuesday, all told there have been 22,354 in northern Utah and 22,030 of that total are classified as “recovered.” To date 959 Utahns have been hospitalized in the district during the pandemic and there have been 110 coronavirus deaths in Utah.

There were 4,775 people tested for coronavirus since Tuesday while 9,242 total tests were conducted during the same period. Since the pandemic started 2.795 million Utahns have been tested and over 5.1 million tests have been conducted

New numbers from the Bear River Health indicate 52.2 percent of all residents are fully vaccinated(67,818 people). That includes 54.6 percent in Cache County, 46.7 percent in Box Elder County and 47.4 percent in Rich County. A total of 145,176 doses have been administered in northern Utah.

Utah passed the 1.4 million mark Wednesday of fully vaccinated citizens and over the course of the pandemic 2.859 million vaccines have been administered statewide. Also, over 1.577 million Utahns have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Recently there has been a spike in new hospitalizations caused by the COVID-19 virus and Wednesday’s report saw more of the same. Statewide hospitalizations grew from 225 to 247, 22 more than Tuesday. There are 76 Utahns in intensive care, three fewer than Tuesday. Since the start of the outbreak 17,508 Utahns have been hospitalized.

Wednesday the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” grew to 9.8 percent from 9.7 percent and in the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” jumped from 6.4 to 6.5 percent.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests has reached 372 a day.

In Idaho news, there are 2,149 coronavirus deaths in the state with 194,901 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,218 positive cases in Franklin County, 395 in Bear Lake County and 363 in Oneida County.