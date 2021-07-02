COWBOY POETRY: Cows and Vows

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

My wife and I are country folks. We live a simple life. We don’t need many frills

to keep us husband and a wife.

Our home and land were host of a reception for a night. We hoped the guests

would feel at home, enjoy our pleasing site.

For weeks we made the preparations, cleaning up the land. We brought in His

and Her privies and placed them right at hand.

The assembly of a big white tent took dang near most a day. And for us country

people, a magnificent display.

The big white tent accommodated a hundred guests and more. This country boy

had never seen a bash like this before.

The florist packed in flowers. Looked like bucketfulls to me. There were

bouquets, bunches, center pieces and sprays laid out to see.

The food was catered, and I’d say the best I’ve ate so far. The DJ and his music

sounded like a country star.

There were seven groomsmen, six bridesmaids all decked out to the tee. And the

bride and groom were beautiful. Their faces beamed, “Happy.”

The night seemed almost fairytale when all the lights were lit. An evening full of

memories. Yet, one thing I must admit.

I call myself conservative and some say, “Just plain cheap.” ‘Cuz I like to save a

dollar when the price is looking steep.

My wife and I were married by the Justice of the Peace. Our neighbor baked a

cake. We didn’t have grand niceties.

I know that seems a bit extreme to receptions of this day. But if you’re careful

you’ll have cash to spend a lasting way.

So, try to save some money when it’s time to take your vows. With the money

that you’ve saved you now can buy yourself some cows.