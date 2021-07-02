Glenn Dayton

Written by Obituaries
July 2, 2021
February 22, 1940 ~ June 30, 2021 (age 81)

Glenn Dayton passed away at the Bear Lake Skilled Nursing Facility on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 7th at 11:00 a.m. in the Montpelier 4th ward chapel.

A viewing will be held the night before on Tuesday, July 6th at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary from 6:00- 8:00 p.m. and also prior to the services from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. in the church.

Interment will be in the Dingle cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.