Radio stations to provide patriotic soundtrack for nightly fireworks

LOGAN – The Cache Valley Media Group will provide the sound track to this area’s celebrations of Independence Day throughout the upcoming holiday weekend.

The media group’s 10 FM and AM radio stations will broadcast 30-minute programs of patriotic music at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3; Sunday, July 4 and again on Monday, July 5.

Cache Valley Media Group Vice President of Operations Eric Frandsen says those programs will provide a perfect musical backdrop for municipal fireworks displays slated in Logan and Lewiston on Saturday, July 3 and in Hyrum on Monday, July 5.

The patriotic program will also be played on Sunday, July 4 for the enjoyment of local residents celebrating with privately-purchased fireworks. The selection of songs was put together by Operations Manager and KIX 96 Brand Manager Lynn Simmons.

“Bring a radio with you when you go to the park for the city-sponsored fireworks, or when you’re doing your own,” Frandsen added. “Or play the soundtrack we provide on any of our station mobile apps.”

The stations broadcasting the patriotic music program will be KBLQ (Adult Contemporary music) at 92.9 FM on the dial; KVFX (Top 40 hits) at 94.5 FM; KKEX (Modern Country music) at 96.7 FM; KGNT (Greatest Hits) at 103.9 FM; KVNU (News Talk) at 102.1 FM and 610 AM; KLZX (Classic Rock) at 95.9 FM; 104 The RANCH (Classic Country) at 104.5 FM in Cache County and 104.9 FM in Box Elder County; KLGN (Sports Talk) at 106.9 FM and 1390 AM; Lite FM (Lite Favorites) at 103.3 FM; and JUAN (Spanish Language) at 97.3 FM.

Frandsen says that KVNU has broadcast similar programs for decades in cooperation with Logan City, but this is the first time that all of the media group’s stations have simulcast the patriot music over an entire three-day weekend.

The Cache Valley Media Group is a locally owned and operated media company. It consists of 10 radio stations, their associated websites and the Cache Valley Daily news website.