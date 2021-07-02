April 27, 1927 – June 26, 2021 (age 94)

On June 26, 2021, our father and grandfather, Ralph A. Stephenson passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Logan, Utah.

He was born April 21, 1927, in Smithfield, Utah, to George Vernal and Eva Alvira Sheen Stephenson. He was the second of three children.

After graduating from North Cache High School, he enlisted in the Navy during WWII and served his country valiantly.

He married his high school sweetheart, Marian Seamons, April 14, 1948, in the Logan Utah Temple. They were married just shy of 72 years.

He was a loving and dedicated father of 4 children, 17 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Ralph worked 44 years in the floor covering business eventually owning his own business, Ralph’s Floor Covering in 1972.

His lifelong focus was providing for his family. His kind nature made the Stephenson home a gathering place for his children, their friends, and extended family. Ralph is treasured as the family patriarch. We honor him for his constant and amazing example of Christlike love and compassion.

He loved his family, grandchildren, traveling, fishing with Marian, reading, and enjoyed playing cards with friends and family.

He was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed serving in various callings including a counselor in the Bishopric, Young Men’s presidency, financial clerk, and served three and a half years as a service missionary with Marian at the Beehive Clothing Center. As a home teacher (minister) he was second to none in providing for the needs of those he ministered to.

He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Marian, his parents, George and Alvira Stephenson, his brother Edwin, and sister Evadine Saxton (Dale).

He is survived by his devoted four children, Karen (Kim) Marshall, Robert (KaraLee) Stephenson, Michael (Sandy) Stephenson, and Suzanne (David) Drysdale.

Funeral services will be held July 9, 2021 at Cache Valley Mortuary at 9:30 AM.

Interment will be in the Logan Cemetery.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Maple Springs care center and the CNS Hospice team of Riley Clark, Debra Smith, Helen Hanks, Dan Judd, as well as many friends and neighbors.

Services under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435-787-8514.

Please share memories of Ralph at www.cvmortuary.com