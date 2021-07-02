Two of state’s new COVID deaths are from Northern Utah

FILE PHOTO - Medical professional secures a COVID test. Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Included in the state health department’s Friday report are three coronavirus deaths, two of them from northern Utah. One is a Cache County man between 45-64 years of age and the other a man from Box Elder County between 65-84 years old. Both were hospitalized at the time of death.

The virus has claimed 2,375 Utahns since the start of the pandemic.

Friday’s update indicates there have been 416,110 positive coronavirus cases during the 16 months of the pandemic. That includes 431 reported since Thursday.

There were 17 new positive cases in the Bear River Health District since Thursday and now there have been 22,390 in northern Utah and 22,062 of that total are classified as “recovered.” To date 963 have been hospitalized in the district during the pandemic and there have been 112 coronavirus deaths in Utah.

Nearly 4,200 Utahns were tested for coronavirus since Thursday while 7,369 total tests were conducted during the same period. Since the pandemic started more than 2.8 million Utahns have been tested and over 5.1 million total tests have been administered

Friday’s report from Bear River Health indicates 52.6 percent of all the district’s residents are fully vaccinated (68,363 people). That includes 55.1 percent in Cache County, 47.1 percent in Box Elder County and 47.6 percent in Rich County. A total of 145,506 doses have been administered in northern Utah.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases has been spiking recently but Friday, for the first time in nearly three months, that number surpassed 400 (401).

Also, the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” grew from 9.8 percent to 10.2 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” jumped to 6.8 percent from 6.4 percent.

Currently more than 43 percent of Utah’s population is fully vaccinated (1.41 million) while 1.58 million Utahns have received at least one vaccine dose.

Statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 grew to 257 from 254 since Thursday. There are 81 Utahns in intensive care, six more than Thursday . Since the start of the outbreak 17,551 Utahns have been hospitalized.

In Idaho there are 2,154 coronavirus deaths with 195,089 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,228 positive cases in Franklin County, 395 in Bear Lake County and 365 in Oneida County.