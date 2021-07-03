Latest research from USU project focuses on media treatment of women in politics

From UTWomen.org

LOGAN — According to their website, the mission of the Utah Women in Leadership Project is to strengthen the impact of Utah girls and women. They serve Utah and its residents by producing relevant, trustworthy, and applicable research, and put together training and events that inform, inspire, and ignite growth and change for all Utahns.

One of the founding members of the project is Dr. Susan R. Madsen of the USU Huntsman School of Business.

On KVNU’s For the People program this past week, she talked about the subject of their latest research – treatment of women in politics by the media.

“We had to choose on media, we couldn’t do TV, radio and newsprint, it’s just too much work to do deep analysis on that. So we really chose four primary (news)papers in the state of Utah, some of the biggest ones. The Salt Lake Tribune, the Deseret News, the Standard, which is in Ogden, and then also the Daily Herald, which is in Provo-Orem area,” she explained.

Dr Madsen said the specific focus was on how media outlets treated women in politics, zeroing in on campaign coverage. They did research into literature from 1995 to 2020.

“So that’s why we looked at this because we know from the research and from experience and anecdotal stories that women are impacted differently because of the words than men. That impacts them, but it impacts the voters people who vote for them. I mean if there’s a slant on family too much or questions in articles about what are you doing with your kids when you’re out there….that gets into the minds of voters”.

She said that line of questioning is something that is not directed toward men running for office. You can find links to all their various research at UTwomen.org.