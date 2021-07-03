Still time to enjoy Lewiston Fourth of July celebration

Lewiston City will start their Fourth of July celebration will begin on July 2.

LEWISTON- Festivities are now continuing in Lewiston for its annual July Fourth Celebration.

It all began on Friday, July 2, with cowboys and cowgirls crashing chutes, roping livestock and trying for their best times at the Lewiston Rodeo. The rodeo grounds are located at 100 East Center Street.

Most of the activities for the weekend celebration will be held between the city park and the rodeo grounds near Center Street from 100 West to 200 East.

Saturday morning was marked with an early morning cannon salute, flag raising ceremony and a pancake breakfast to benefit the local Fire Department.

Then the Patriot Run began at 7 a.m. There was a one mile and 5-K run and hundreds of prizes were distributed, followed by a raffle.

The Famous Lewiston 4th of July Parade then began at 9:15 a.m.

This year’s Grand Marshalls were Vaughn and Barbara Blair.

The city’s ballroom was the home of the quilt and art show with a raffle for three quilts through early afternoon.

Horse races also began at noon.

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. there will be vendors at the park. There will be Daughter of Utah Pioneer tours located at 2550 W. 2000 South from 2 until 4 p.m.

The city will host a movie, Spirit Untamed in the Lewiston City Theater with a showing at 8 p.m.

The Wells Jackson Memorial horse pull begins at 6:30 at the rodeo grounds and the evening will be capped off with Lewiston’s Famous Fireworks at dusk.