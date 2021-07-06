March 4, 1966 – June 30, 2021 (age 55)

Adrian Eugenio Alania passed away at the hospital in Murray, UT with his family Wednesday, June 30th. He was 55.

Adrian was born on March 4th, 1966 in Corpacancha, Province of Junin, Peru. His parents were Raymundo Alania and Angelica Contreras. He arrived in the United States in 1985, he moved to Utah in 1995 and married Pauline Williamson in 1997. They were sealed together in the Logan temple on January 22nd, 2000. He was a Sanitation technician at Schreiber Foods, where he was employed for sixteen years.

Adrian loved to stay busy and spend time with his family. He was a math whiz and loved working with his hands on renovation projects. Adrian had a big heart and was always willing to help out a friend or family member whenever needed. He always had a song in his heart and could be heard whistling down the block of his neighborhood while walking his dogs Chewy and Maxwell every night. He loved his mom, dad and the rest of his family more than anything.

He is survived by his wife Pauline Alania, son Jeffrey Williamson, his brothers: Jose, Shatu, Eusebio, Francisco, Serapio; sisters: Victoria, Justina, Yolanda, Juana, Isabel, Magloria, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, July 7th, 2021 in the Nibley 15th Ward Chapel, 360 West 3200 South, Nibley, Utah.

A viewing will be held prior to the services at the church from 10:30 to 11:30 AM.

Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com.

Funeral services may be viewed via Zoom by clicking on the following link: https://zoom.us/j/97577857526?pwd=UzBnVFpjTjlIL09K…