August 29, 1944 – July 4, 2021 (age 76)

Carolyne Higgins Jensen, age 76, passed away peacefully July 4, 2021. She was born August 29, 1944 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ralph Lavon and Kathleen Kearl Higgins. She married her sweetheart, Richard Alma Jensen, in 1960.

Carolyne loved handiworks. She sewed, crocheted, knitted, and cross stitched countless items for her family. Her hands were rarely still. She loved her flowers in her yard, enjoyed doing genealogy, and was an ardent camper. She was always there for her family and ready to help whenever she could and will be dearly missed.

Carolyne is survived by her husband, her two sisters, Vickie Jean Farris (Marc) and Kayleen Flynn; her three children , Richard Jensen, Shelly Schussele (Mike), and Christina Colton (Steve); grandchildren, Jacob Bills, Amanda Weathers, Nicholas Rodriguez, Faith Bills, Torrie Bunner, Alex Chotia, Bree Calton; four great-grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply and we take comfort in the thought that she is rejoined with her mother and father, brother Allan, and nephew Shane.

Carolyne had a deep connection and love for Bear Lake. Her final resting place will be there in Laketown.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Friday, July 9, at noon at the cemetery in Laketown, Utah.

Flowers can be sent to Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah 84302.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.