Golda Stenquist Campbell, 97, of Tremonton, passed away Friday, July 2, in the Layton Hospital. She was born March 17, 1924, to Swedish immigrant parents, George and Tekla Borg Stenquist. Her young life was spent infused with farm work, Swedish tradition, many beloved cousins, and much love from her brothers Donald and Elmo, and sisters Elaine, LaVon and LaVern. They shared a rich family history together.

She started school at McKinley Elementary as a 5-year-old first grader, when the family doctor pronounced her “bright and ready for school.” She was always an excellent student. She graduated from Bear River High and has maintained friendships with many classmates over her years. She was salutatorian of her graduating class, voted Outstanding Senior Girl, and attended LDS Business College until America entered WW II. She then began many years working at the Bear River State Bank.

Golda was always adventurous, even took flying lessons, and loved traveling. She always won games that required memory. She was equally comfortable with numbers and words, was a quick thinker and memorizer, did daily cryptoquotes and crossword puzzles, was a committed journal keeper, and was always a reader.

In 1944 she married Carmi Campbell in the Salt Lake Temple and they created a wonderful family of 6 children. She was a devoted member of her ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving there in many callings. A highlight of her long life was serving with Carmi as an ordinance worker in the Logan Temple for many years, even though that meant regularly getting up at 3:30 a.m. to be ready for their service. They also brought their testimonies and talents to a mission in St. Louis, Missouri.

In recent years, as her health became more tenuous, she had to leave her cherished home and has lived with her daughter Joan in Layton. To the end of her life, she remained able and independent (except when she wasn’t), quite engaged and engaging (unless she couldn’t hear), and purposefully faithful.

Carmi passed away in 2012, her beloved son Russell in 2019. She is now survived by her children Ann Moyle, Joan Crowther, Lynn (and Marta) Campbell, Dallas (and Laurie) Campbell, Laurie (and LD) Mason, her devoted daughter-in-law Pauline Campbell, plenty of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also dear to many nieces and nephews, as they were to her.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 8, at 11 a.m., preceded by a viewing from 9:00 to 10:30. Both will be in the Tremonton Third Ward chapel located at 9590 N. 6800 W., Tremonton, UT, followed by interment in the Bear River City Cemetery.

