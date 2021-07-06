Logan man arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing five girls while babysitting them

LOGAN — A 47-year-old Logan man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing multiple children over a long period of time. Fernando Carrillo was booked July 2 into the Cache County Jail, where he is temporarily being held without bail.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers began investigating Carrillo in May after five girls described being sexually abused and molested by him. The girls ranged in age from 7 to 14 at the time the alleged crimes occurred. All of them described similar incidents occurring while he was babysitting them, at his Logan apartment near 1700 North 400 West.

The alleged victims told police how Carrillo would inappropriately touch them repeatedly. He would let the girls play his computer and Xbox, and also “buy them things,” the report stated.

One of the girls described being raped by Carrillo several times when she was around 9-years-old. He would take her clothes off and place a towel over her eyes, so she couldn’t watch him.

Another alleged victim described how she once told Carrillo to stop touching her. He reportedly told her that he “no longer liked her and would not buy her stuff anymore,” according to the report.

Police officers questioned Carrillo last Friday. He denied the allegations, saying he was shocked.

According to jail records, Carrillo was booked on nine counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of rape of a child, all first-degree felonies. Formal charges are pending.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com