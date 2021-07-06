Man suspected of assaulting employee at Logan adult novelty store found incompetent to stand trial

Gavel. Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

LOGAN — A 41-year-old transient man charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a Logan adult novelty store has been found incompetent to stand trial. Bakri A. Ismail has been in the Cache County Jail since being arrested in March.

Ismail participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon, appearing by Webex from jail. He was previously charged with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and interference with law enforcement, a class B misdemeanor.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were called to the local store March 20. The alleged victim was a store employee, who reported being assaulted by Ismail.

The woman described how Ismail was looking at merchandise, when she allegedly observed him inappropriately touching himself. As she approached the suspect to confront him, he reportedly grabbed her privates.

The alleged victim explained to officers that she told Ismail “no” and then fled into a back office, where she locked herself inside and called 911.

When officers arrived at the store, Ismail was reportedly still inside. As they attempted to take him into custody, he refused to follow orders and fought to be placed in handcuffs.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she had received a medical evaluation, reporting Ismail did not rationally understand his present circumstances. Doctors recommended placing the suspect in an in-patient hospital to try and restore mental competency.

Judge Fonnesbeck ruled Ismail was not capable to proceed to trial presently, based on the evidence. She ordered him to be transferred to the Utah State Hospital for additional psychiatric evaluations and treatment.

Ismail did not speak during the hearing but was seen nodding his head repeatedly as the judge spoke to him through an interpreter. He was ordered to appear again in court October 4, and could face up to 15-years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

