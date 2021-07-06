Nibley man arrested after assaulting family relative and fighting with SWAT members

LOGAN — A 38-year-old Nibley man was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into a family member’s home, assaulting a man and then threatening “suicide by cop,” resulting in a SWAT standoff. Brett D. Smith was booked into Cache County Jail, where he is temporarily being held without bail.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were called to a Logan home Sunday night. The complainant reported Smith unlawfully entered the residence from the back door and assaulted her father, Smith’s reported father-in-law.

The alleged victim told police, he was sitting in a recliner when Smith grabbed him by the neck and pulled him out of the chair. The suspect was yelling, hitting and strangling the elderly man.

Officers report the alleged victim had bruises on his arms. He was treated by paramedics and later transported to the Logan Regional Hospital, where it was later determined that he sustained two broken ribs.

According to the report, officers later went to Smith’s Nibley home. A family member claimed the suspect was not there, but provided text messages where Smith had threatened to hurt the alleged victim unless a car was returned.

Later that night, police were advised Smith had returned home and was threatening death by cop. He was seen inside the house but would not cooperate with law enforcement’s commands to surrender.

Cache County SWAT teams were called to the home and a warrant obtained to arrest Smith.

Police state, as SWAT teams entered the home, Smith punched and kicked a K9. He continued to fight law enforcement until being tased and treated by paramedics.

Officers questioned Smith, who stated he couldn’t remember assaulting the Logan man. He showed signs of being intoxicated and later refused to answer any more questions.

Jail records show, Smith was booked on suspicion of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault and interfering with a police officer, both third-degree felonies and other offences. Formal charges are pending.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

