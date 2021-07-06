No more COVID reports on weekends or holidays from Utah Department of Health

While hospitalizations due to the coronavirus continue to mount in Utah, medical researchers at universities nationwide continue to search for medications to effectively treat the symptoms of COVID-19 (Photo courtesy of JohnsHopkins)

Because the Utah Department of Health is only announcing its COVID numbers on “working days,” the Tuesday report from the Utah Department of Health included caseloads from July 2 (481 cases), July 3 (349 cases), July 4 (161 cases) and July 5 (185 cases). That is an average of 287 cases a day since the end of last week.

Over that same period, seven more coronavirus deaths were reported statewide. That means there have been 2,385 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday’s update indicates there have been 417,259 positive coronavirus cases during the 16 months of the pandemic.

The Bear River Health District reported 45 cases since July 2 and now there have been 22,435 in northern Utah with 22,095 of that total are classified as “recovered.” To date, 969 have been hospitalized in the district during the pandemic and there have been 112 coronavirus deaths in northern Utah.

Nearly 9,500 Utahns were tested for coronavirus since Friday, July 2, while 14,683 total tests were conducted during the same period. Since the pandemic started more than 2.8 million Utahns have been tested and over 5.1 million total tests have been administered.

Tuesday’s report from Bear River Health indicates 53 percent of all the district’s residents are fully vaccinated (68,869 people). That includes 55.4 percent in Cache County, 47.0 percent in Box Elder County and 47.9 percent in Rich County. A total of 146,187 doses have been administered in northern Utah.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases has been spiking recently but Tuesday that number surpassed 386 per day.

Other metrics continue to increase including the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” which is now 11.3 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” jumped to 7.7 percent.

Currently more than 1.417 million Utahns are fully vaccinated.

Current statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 grew to 274 Tuesday which is 20 more than Friday. There are 92 Utahns in intensive care, 11 more than Friday. Since the start of the outbreak 17,636 Utahns have been hospitalized.

The latest news from Idaho shows 2,158 coronavirus deaths with 195,172 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,238 positive cases in Franklin County, 395 in Bear Lake County and 365 in Oneida County.