Rep. Moore to barnstorm 1st Congressional District in summer months

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Utah Rep. Blake Moore plans to barnstorm his 1st Congressional District during the months of July and August.

The junior representative’s staff says that Moore will hold a series of face-to-face town hall meetings at various locations throughout northern Utah.

Moore will visit the more rural portions of the 1st District during July, with town hall meetings in Uintah County on Thursday, July 8 and in Daggett County on Friday, July 9.

Those events will be held at 7 p.m. in the Uintah County Conference Center and the Daggett County Building.

During August, Moore will visit the more populous portions of his district.

He will meet with constituents in Layton on Aug. 17; in Park City on Aug. 20; in Logan and Brigham City on Aug. 24; in Morgan City on Aug. 26; and in Ogden on Aug. 27.

Moore’s spokesperson Caroline Tucker says that times and locations for those town hall meetings in August will be announced shortly.

To facilitate access for Moore’s constituents, the congressman’s Utah-based staff will also host mobile office hours at various 1st District locations in late July.

Moore’s staff members will be visiting Rich, Cache and Box Elder counties on July 20; Daggett and Uintah counties on July 21; Weber and Davis counties on July 27; and Morgan and Summit counties on July 28.

Additional information about the mobile office hour events can be obtained by calling 801-625-0107.

While Congress has been in session, Moore has held call-in town hall meetings to maintain contact with 1st District residents. During the most recent of those telephonic events, a poll revealed that the immigration crisis was the issue that respondents considered most critical for Congress to resolve.

Utah’s 1st Congressional District sprawls over much of the northern portion of the state, including Box Elder, Cache, Daggett, Morgan, Rich, Summit, Uintah and Weber counties, plus parts of Davis County.