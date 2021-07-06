Visiting artist to portray Ballam as Beethoven in sidewalk mutral

Visiting artist Mallory Prucha (right) will take a break from costume designing for upcoming Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre productions on Wednesday to create a sidewalk chalk mural outside the Utah Theatre on Center Street.

LOGAN – Art and theater lovers are being invited to watch visiting artist Mallory Prucha create a public preview of the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre season on Wednesday, July 7.

Starting at 11 a.m., Prucha will create a sidewalk chalk mural in front of the Utah Theatre depicting Logan impresario Michael Ballam in the role of Ludwig von Beethoven in the upcoming UFOMT production of “33 Variations.”

That play, which explores the motivation that drove the legendary composer to create the “Diabelli Variations,” will debut at the Utah Theatre on Thursday evening.

Prucha is resident of Lubbock, TX, where she teaches costume design at Texas Tech University. Her professional talents also include training as a forensic artist.

This summer is the fifth time that Prucha has visited Cache Valley to design costumes for the opera festival. She says that creating the chalk art mural will be a relaxing break from working behind the scenes to stage the UFOMT productions of “I Do! I Do!” and “33 Variations.”

The UFOMT’s 2021 season will kick off on Wednesday with the premiere of the play “Souvenir.” The debuts of “33 Variations,” “The Fantasticks” and “I Do! I Do!” will follow on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively.”

“Souvenir” celebrates the improbable fame of New York socialite Florence Foster Jenkins, which was based on hilariously off-key recitals she performed in the 1930s.

The classic musical “The Fantasticks” tells a bittersweet fable about two fathers who bamboozle their headstrong children into falling in love by pretending to feud.

The season final premiere will be “I Do! I Do!”, a beloved two-person musical that chronicles the ups and downs of a couple’s relationship during a 50-year marriage.

To honor the memory of Utah’s COVID-19 victims, the festival opera will also present “Mozart’s Requiem” in a matinee performance on Saturday, July 10. The American Festival Chorus and Orchestra will perform that solemn masterpiece.

Additional information about those events can be obtained from the UFOMT website and box office.

Tickets can also be purchased on the UFOMT website at www.utahfestival.org.