Daryl Guymon named as new Logan High School principal

Daryl Guymon has been named as the new principal at Logan High School

LOGAN – Logan High will have a new principal after Ken Auld recently retired because he needed to live closer to family along the Wasatch Front. Auld had been the principal at Logan High since 2016 and helped shepherd students and staff through a remodel and expansion of Logan High School. According to the Logan City School District, Daryl Guymon has been appointed to replace Auld and officially began his tenure on July 1st.

“It is a great honor to be selected as the next principal of Logan High School,” Guymon said in a statement. “I have been an educator and administrator in Logan City School District for the past 26 years.”

Guymon has been a teacher in the Logan City School District at Adams, Hillcrest and Woodruff elementary schools before moving into administration. He has served as a principal at Woodruff Elementary and Mount Logan Middle School. Over the past two years Guymon was serving as the Director of Secondary Schools in the district, which provided an opportunity for him to work with the teachers, staff and students of Logan High School.

“Logan High has a rich tradition of excellence in academics, athletics, the arts, and student leadership,” Guymon added. “I have witnessed the dedication of Logan High teachers and staff in helping every student succeed even in challenging circumstances. Over the course of my career, I have seen the dedication and devotion of Logan parents and community members to the success of students at the elementary, middle school, and high school levels.

“Students at Logan High bring energy, enthusiasm, excellence, and dedication to their educational pursuits. I give thanks to Superintendent Schofield and to the Logan City Board of Education for giving me this opportunity to serve in this capacity.”

Guymon will oversee approximately 1,590 students in grades 9-12 and the first day of school for Logan High will be August 18th.

“I have admired and respected Daryl since we were both elementary principals together,” said Logan City School District Superintendent Frank Schofield. “Daryl is passionate about the value of education and the importance of preparing students for their future. I am looking forward to the continued success of Logan High as Daryl joins the staff as principal.”