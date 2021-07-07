January 21, 1985 – May 1, 2021 (age 36)

Magen Marlene Schlieper DePriest, 36, passed away peacefully at her home in Clarkston, Washington on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Magen was born January 21, 1985, in Orofino, Idaho to Gregory and Nancy Schlieper. Magen attended middle school in Orofino, Idaho, high school in Logan Utah, and graduated from high school in Orofino, Idaho. While attending high school, Magen participated in cheerleading and drill team. After graduation, Magen returned to Logan and went to work at ICON Health and Fitness. She enjoyed her work and made many lasting friendships while there. Magen then moved to northern Idaho. Magen loved to go to the family cabin in Dixie, Id, boating, tubing, fishing, floating down small creeks, and dancing. She especially enjoyed camping with her brothers and her sister-in-law Tonya.

Magen was gifted with a beautiful singing voice and had a passion for music. She had a contagious laugh. When she laughed, you could not help but laugh with her. Magen always greeted people with a smile and was kind and loving to everyone she met. She believed in God and in the promise that she will be reunited with loved ones that have passed on. Magen will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her infectious laugh, and her kind heart.

Magen is survived by her father, Gregory (Terri) Schlieper, her mother, Nancy Schlieper, brothers, Reggie (Tonya) Schlieper, and Kaden Schlieper, her nephew, Taylor Schlieper, grandparents, Larry and Karon Schlieper, aunts and uncles, Patty and Clyde Smith, Brenda and Kevin Maughan, Valene and Phil Naegle, Launa and Kevin Leishman, Debbie and Jim Grant, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marlene Pitcher, her uncle, Ron Lower, and her cousin Stacy Maughan.

Magen will be laid to rest in the Paradise, Utah Cemetery, 8940 S 340 E Paradise, UT on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.

A celebration of her life will be held immediately following the graveside service at the Elwood Morgan Park 750 W 2600 S Nibley, UT. Family and friends are invited to share this day with us as we honor Magen.