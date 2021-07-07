Police looking for suspected carjacker

Man suspected of stealing a car in Logan and later in Box Elder County (Courtesy: Logan City Police Department)

LOGAN — Logan City police officers are asking for the public’s help, identifying a man suspected in a string of vehicle burglaries in northern Utah. The man allegedly stole a car in Logan and another vehicle later in Box Elder County.

In a Facebook post, the Logan City Police Department reported a 1995 Mercury Villager was stolen from the area of 1100 N. Main St. on the evening of June 29. The vehicle was later recovered in Box Elder County, where law enforcement reports another vehicle was stolen.

Police believe the suspect stopped at a convenience store in Logan on the way out of the valley. Security video cameras showed the man purchasing food at the gas station. He has brownish hair, and is wearing a black shirt and navy blue Nike hat.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Logan City Police Department.

