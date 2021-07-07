Richard (Dick) Jones passed away on July 2, 2021 at his home in Fish Haven, Idaho. Dick battled with cancer for many years never letting the cancer interrupt his zest for life. His motto always being everyday is just “Another Adventure”. He passed surrounded by loved ones with dignity and a tired smile.

Dick is survived by his wife Jeannie and his children: Craig Jones, Rick Jones, Scott Jones (Dianne Jones), and Jil Luthern (Steve Luthern). Dick was born in Ogden Utah to Ronald and Martha Jones (both deceased). He was one of six children and is survived by all of his siblings: Laura Dixon, Ron Jones, Larry Jones, Hank Jones, and Scott Jones.

Dick’s first adventure involved his wife Diann (Taylor) Jones of 58 years. He and Diann started their family in Ogden Utah and moved to California where they had their last child. He played music, owned a sheet metal company, sold real estate, road motorcycles, and began his love for boating. This adventure included a couple of relocations along the way: a move back to Utah in 1979, a return back to California in 1985, a move to Nevada in 1999, and his final move to his beloved paradise in Idaho. Along the way Dick became friends with many, many, many people. His passion for life was contagious. Many people saw Dick as a devoted husband, others saw him as a Harley guy, and others saw him as a boating guy. Whether he was with his wife, out on his Harley riding with his buddies, or on ‘B’ dock with boating family, everyone knew him as a man who loved life.

Dick’s second adventure started after the passing of his wife Diann, when Dick fell in love with Jeannie Kent. This love gave him back a spark in his eyes and a beaming smile on his face. His zest for life returned. Dick and Jeannie planned for new adventures to share with one another. They planned for camping, trail riding, Harley rides, and time together sitting on the porch holding hands gazing over Bear Lake. While this romance was shorter than either wished it was deep and pure. Jeannie cared for Dick during his last fight with cancer to the very end allowing him to leave this world with love in his heart and a tired smile on his face.

Dick’s third adventure started July 2, 2021 at 10:15pm. This adventure is not written yet, but to all his friends and family we are certain it will be full of laughter, great stories, and he will be surrounded by loved ones.

In lieu of flowers Dick has asked that donations be made to the Bear Lake Memorial Dialysis Center, Montpelier Idaho, for all the love and concern they demonstrate every day.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.